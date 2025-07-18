Ratio Revelations: Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Semler Scientific Inc (NASDAQ: SMLR) closed the day trading at $43.6 up 2.08% from the previous closing price of $42.71. In other words, the price has increased by $2.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.9 million shares were traded. SMLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.8066.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SMLR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 59.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.51 and its Current Ratio is at 0.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on July 08, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $101.

On November 02, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $60 to $45.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 10 ’24 when Murphy-Chutorian Douglas sold 75,000 shares for $60.12 per share. The transaction valued at 4,508,683 led to the insider holds 65,083 shares of the business.

Murphy-Chutorian Douglas sold 25,000 shares of SMLR for $1,556,123 on Dec 11 ’24. The CEO now owns 55,000 shares after completing the transaction at $62.24 per share. On Dec 10 ’24, another insider, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $62.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMLR now has a Market Capitalization of 591826368 and an Enterprise Value of 518166912. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.526 whereas that against EBITDA is 40.324.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SMLR is 1.35, which has changed by 0.28640497 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SMLR has reached a high of $81.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.44%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SMLR traded about 1.07M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SMLR traded about 830000 shares per day. A total of 13.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.15M. Insiders hold about 19.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.15% stake in the company. Shares short for SMLR as of 1749772800 were 2603478 with a Short Ratio of 2.64, compared to 1747267200 on 1847802. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2603478 and a Short% of Float of 22.870001000000002.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0