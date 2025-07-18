Ratio Revelations: Smurfit WestRock plc (SW)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

Smurfit WestRock plc (NYSE: SW) closed the day trading at $46.08 up 0.46% from the previous closing price of $45.87. In other words, the price has increased by $0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.92 million shares were traded. SW stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.91.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SW, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.93 and its Current Ratio is at 1.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

On January 21, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $62.

On January 21, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $62.

On December 05, 2024, Argus started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $62.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 06 ’25 when Finan Irial bought 15,180 shares for $39.21 per share. The transaction valued at 595,182 led to the insider holds 54,893 shares of the business.

Henao Alvaro sold 4,000 shares of SW for $215,604 on Feb 24 ’25. The insider now owns 44,361 shares after completing the transaction at $53.90 per share. On Feb 24 ’25, another insider, Henao Alvaro, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $53.90 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SW now has a Market Capitalization of 24054360064 and an Enterprise Value of 35908501504. As of this moment, Smurfit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.044.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SW is 1.03, which has changed by -0.05826229 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SW has reached a high of $56.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.16%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SW traded about 3.48M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SW traded about 3260770 shares per day. A total of 521.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 519.39M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.71% stake in the company. Shares short for SW as of 1749772800 were 18547015 with a Short Ratio of 5.15, compared to 1747267200 on 21798035. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18547015 and a Short% of Float of 4.2.

Dividends & Splits

SW’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.47, up from 1.036 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.022585569The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.4.