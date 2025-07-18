Ratio Revelations: Upstream Bio Inc (UPB)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

Upstream Bio Inc (NASDAQ: UPB) closed the day trading at $11.04 up 1.10% from the previous closing price of $10.92. In other words, the price has increased by $1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.56 million shares were traded. UPB stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.435 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.78.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UPB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 47.43 and its Current Ratio is at 47.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On November 05, 2024, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $75.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on November 05, 2024, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 15 ’24 when Chimovits Erez bought 825,000 shares for $17.00 per share. The transaction valued at 14,025,000 led to the insider holds 4,554,873 shares of the business.

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC bought 825,000 shares of UPB for $14,025,000 on Oct 15 ’24. The Director now owns 4,554,873 shares after completing the transaction at $17.00 per share. On Oct 15 ’24, another insider, AI Upstream LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,175,000 shares for $17.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,975,000 and bolstered with 1,175,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UPB now has a Market Capitalization of 593882432 and an Enterprise Value of 160974864. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 70.111 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.701.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UPB has reached a high of $29.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.72%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.12%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UPB traded about 404.71K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UPB traded about 294480 shares per day. A total of 53.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.37M. Insiders hold about 63.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.33% stake in the company. Shares short for UPB as of 1749772800 were 3610360 with a Short Ratio of 10.16, compared to 1747267200 on 3746059. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3610360 and a Short% of Float of 12.1400006.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0