Ratio Revelations: XCF Global Inc (SAFX)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

XCF Global Inc (NASDAQ: SAFX) closed the day trading at $1.69 down -1.17% from the previous closing price of $1.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.11 million shares were traded. SAFX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SAFX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.00 and its Current Ratio is at 0.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAFX now has a Market Capitalization of 252257840 and an Enterprise Value of 114612184. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4983138.5.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAFX has reached a high of $45.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -77.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -82.71%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SAFX traded about 9.18M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SAFX traded about 13128140 shares per day. A total of 5.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.67M. Insiders hold about 88.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.39% stake in the company.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.