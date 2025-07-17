Ratio Revelations: XPLR Infrastructure LP (XIFR)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

XPLR Infrastructure LP (NYSE: XIFR) closed the day trading at $8.9 down -2.31% from the previous closing price of $9.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.62 million shares were traded. XIFR stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.1952 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.875.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of XIFR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.76 and its Current Ratio is at 1.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.92.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on January 13, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $18.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XIFR now has a Market Capitalization of 836608896 and an Enterprise Value of 15182808064. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.098 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.591.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XIFR is 0.79, which has changed by -0.6783167 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XIFR has reached a high of $29.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -33.53%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, XIFR traded about 1.09M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, XIFR traded about 1189570 shares per day. A total of 94.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.53M. Insiders hold about 7.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.19% stake in the company. Shares short for XIFR as of 1749772800 were 4670317 with a Short Ratio of 4.16, compared to 1747267200 on 5660306. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4670317 and a Short% of Float of 4.99.

Dividends & Splits

XIFR’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.82, up from 1.823 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.20010976The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.22.

