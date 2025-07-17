Ratio Revelations: XPLR Infrastructure LP (XIFR)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

XPLR Infrastructure LP (NYSE: XIFR) closed the day trading at $8.9 down -2.31% from the previous closing price of $9.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.62 million shares were traded. XIFR stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.1952 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.875.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of XIFR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.76 and its Current Ratio is at 1.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.92.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on January 13, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $18.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XIFR now has a Market Capitalization of 836608896 and an Enterprise Value of 15182808064. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.098 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.591.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XIFR is 0.79, which has changed by -0.6783167 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XIFR has reached a high of $29.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -33.53%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, XIFR traded about 1.09M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, XIFR traded about 1189570 shares per day. A total of 94.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.53M. Insiders hold about 7.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.19% stake in the company. Shares short for XIFR as of 1749772800 were 4670317 with a Short Ratio of 4.16, compared to 1747267200 on 5660306. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4670317 and a Short% of Float of 4.99.

Dividends & Splits

XIFR’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.82, up from 1.823 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.20010976The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.22.