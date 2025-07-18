Ratio Review: Analyzing Axogen Inc (AXGN)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $11.82 in the prior trading day, Axogen Inc (NASDAQ: AXGN) closed at $11.63, down -1.61%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.87 million shares were traded. AXGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.445.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AXGN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 445.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.65 and its Current Ratio is at 4.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on March 17, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On July 01, 2024, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 ’25 when Weiler Kathy Johnson sold 4,073 shares for $10.61 per share. The transaction valued at 43,215 led to the insider holds 6,580 shares of the business.

Levine Alan M sold 4,073 shares of AXGN for $43,215 on Jun 09 ’25. The Director now owns 36,743 shares after completing the transaction at $10.61 per share. On Jun 09 ’25, another insider, Wendell Amy McBride, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,073 shares for $10.61 each. As a result, the insider received 43,215 and left with 93,826 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AXGN now has a Market Capitalization of 529676736 and an Enterprise Value of 543084864. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.792 whereas that against EBITDA is 82.8.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AXGN is 0.98, which has changed by 0.30936813 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AXGN has reached a high of $21.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.62%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 694.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 974540 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 45.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.09M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.45% stake in the company. Shares short for AXGN as of 1749772800 were 2267132 with a Short Ratio of 3.88, compared to 1747267200 on 2015948. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2267132 and a Short% of Float of 5.12.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Axogen Inc (AXGN) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 5.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.73 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $52.61M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $53.5M to a low estimate of $50.2M. As of the current estimate, Axogen Inc’s year-ago sales were $47.91MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $56.16M. There is a high estimate of $56.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $55.7M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $217.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $215.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $216.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $187.34MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $251.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $259.2M and the low estimate is $247.8M.