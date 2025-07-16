Ratio Review: Analyzing Best Buy Co. Inc (BBY)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

After finishing at $70.95 in the prior trading day, Best Buy Co. Inc (NYSE: BBY) closed at $68.87, down -2.93%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.28 million shares were traded. BBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.85.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BBY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.32 and its Current Ratio is at 1.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

On May 23, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $100 to $90.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 03, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $70.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 ’25 when SCHULZE RICHARD M sold 729,201 shares for $72.95 per share. The transaction valued at 53,197,109 led to the insider holds 196,100 shares of the business.

SCHULZE RICHARD M bought 200,000 shares of BBY for $14,550,000 on Jun 09 ’25. On Jun 09 ’25, another insider, SCHULZE RICHARD M, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,000,000 shares for $72.75 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBY now has a Market Capitalization of 14555468800 and an Enterprise Value of 16907703296. As of this moment, Best’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.408 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.521.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BBY is 1.23, which has changed by -0.1868195 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BBY has reached a high of $103.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.54%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.70M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3616890 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 211.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 195.42M. Insiders hold about 7.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.91% stake in the company. Shares short for BBY as of 1749772800 were 13133904 with a Short Ratio of 3.68, compared to 1747267200 on 11561239. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13133904 and a Short% of Float of 7.9799999999999995.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BBY’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.77, compared to 3.78 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.053136013The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.77. The current Payout Ratio is 87.85% for BBY, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-18 with an ex-dividend date of 1750204800. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-08-04 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Best Buy Co. Inc (BBY) is currently being evaluated by 22.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.29, with high estimates of $1.38 and low estimates of $1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.7 and $5.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.19. EPS for the following year is $6.67, with 23.0 analysts recommending between $7.05 and $6.1.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $9.23B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.47B to a low estimate of $9.16B. As of the current estimate, Best Buy Co. Inc’s year-ago sales were $9.29BFor the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.46B. There is a high estimate of $9.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.34B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $41.53BBased on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $42.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.86B and the low estimate is $41.11B.