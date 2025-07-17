Ratio Review: Analyzing Champion Homes Inc (SKY)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

After finishing at $63.69 in the prior trading day, Champion Homes Inc (NYSE: SKY) closed at $64.56, up 1.37%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.58 million shares were traded. SKY stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.29.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SKY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.61 and its Current Ratio is at 2.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On December 14, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $65 to $60.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on November 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $72 to $54.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 ’25 when Berman Michael B bought 1,000 shares for $101.87 per share.

Burkhardt Timothy A. sold 3,823 shares of SKY for $408,564 on Feb 11 ’25. The VP & Controller now owns 32,706 shares after completing the transaction at $106.87 per share. On Feb 10 ’25, another insider, KIMMELL JOSEPH A., who serves as the EVP, Operations of the company, sold 4,335 shares for $104.21 each. As a result, the insider received 451,750 and left with 39,411 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SKY now has a Market Capitalization of 3698164480 and an Enterprise Value of 3139927808. As of this moment, Champion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.264 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.919.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SKY is 1.14, which has changed by -0.1703946 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SKY has reached a high of $116.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -27.36%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 712.24K shares per day over the past 3-months and 614350 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 57.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.34M. Insiders hold about 1.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.92% stake in the company. Shares short for SKY as of 1749772800 were 3594656 with a Short Ratio of 5.71, compared to 1747267200 on 2929056. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3594656 and a Short% of Float of 8.57.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.81.