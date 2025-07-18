Ratio Review: Analyzing Deere & Co (DE)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

After finishing at $507.73 in the prior trading day, Deere & Co (NYSE: DE) closed at $499.14, down -1.69%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.78 million shares were traded. DE stock price reached its highest trading level at $512.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $492.06.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.52 and its Current Ratio is at 0.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.76.

On March 03, 2025, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $501.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on December 06, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $510.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 18 ’25 when Kalathur Rajesh sold 24,580 shares for $500.61 per share. The transaction valued at 12,304,921 led to the insider holds 74,878 shares of the business.

Kalathur Rajesh bought 24,580 shares of DE for $12,304,906 on Feb 18 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DE now has a Market Capitalization of 135180599296 and an Enterprise Value of 198049841152. As of this moment, Deere’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 35.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.364 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.282.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DE is 1.07, which has changed by 0.34462667 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DE has reached a high of $533.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $340.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.10%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1120700 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 270.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 250.78M. Insiders hold about 7.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.45% stake in the company. Shares short for DE as of 1749772800 were 3790120 with a Short Ratio of 4.25, compared to 1747267200 on 4373742. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3790120 and a Short% of Float of 1.39999995.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DE’s forward annual dividend rate was 6.18, compared to 6.33 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.012171823The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.22. The current Payout Ratio is 22.95% for DE, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-30 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-06-30. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2007-12-04 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Deere & Co (DE) is a result of the insights provided by 18.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.34, with high estimates of $5.02 and low estimates of $3.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $19.5 and $18.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $18.76. EPS for the following year is $22.63, with 22.0 analysts recommending between $28.23 and $19.06.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $10.33B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.69B to a low estimate of $9.68B. As of the current estimate, Deere & Co’s year-ago sales were $11.39BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.88B. There is a high estimate of $10.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.25B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $38.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $38.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $44.76BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.96B and the low estimate is $39.15B.

