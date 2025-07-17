Ratio Review: Analyzing Dropbox Inc (DBX)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $26.58 in the prior trading day, Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) closed at $26.78, up 0.75%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.2 million shares were traded. DBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.41.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DBX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.72 and its Current Ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on February 16, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $30 from $33 previously.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on February 16, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 15 ’25 when TIMOTHY REGAN bought 2,500 shares for $27.09 per share.

Houston Andrew sold 92,000 shares of DBX for $2,571,998 on Jul 01 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $27.96 per share. On Jul 01 ’25, another insider, Regan Timothy, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $27.94 each. As a result, the insider received 279,392 and left with 516,094 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DBX now has a Market Capitalization of 7314582016 and an Enterprise Value of 9880389632. As of this moment, Dropbox’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.887 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.721.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DBX is 0.65, which has changed by 0.16867995 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DBX has reached a high of $33.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.08%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3528810 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 202.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 193.04M. Insiders hold about 31.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.53% stake in the company. Shares short for DBX as of 1749772800 were 20986764 with a Short Ratio of 5.82, compared to 1747267200 on 19628104. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20986764 and a Short% of Float of 16.1.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0