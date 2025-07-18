Ratio Review: Analyzing Ensign Group Inc (ENSG)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $139.85 in the prior trading day, Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ: ENSG) closed at $138.85, down -0.72%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. ENSG stock price reached its highest trading level at $140.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $138.07.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ENSG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on November 21, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $175.

On June 28, 2024, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $134.

On September 28, 2023, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $110.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on September 28, 2023, with a $110 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 ’25 when Snapper Suzanne D. sold 8,379 shares for $148.21 per share. The transaction valued at 1,241,821 led to the insider holds 269,692 shares of the business.

Snapper Suzanne D. bought 8,379 shares of ENSG for $1,241,820 on Jul 07 ’25. On Jul 01 ’25, another insider, SMITH BARRY M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 700 shares for $153.48 each. As a result, the insider received 107,436 and left with 27,852 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENSG now has a Market Capitalization of 7982819840 and an Enterprise Value of 10471786496. As of this moment, Ensign’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.367 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.427.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ENSG is 1.02, which has changed by 0.042113543 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ENSG has reached a high of $158.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $118.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.73%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 377.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 285410 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 57.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.47M. Insiders hold about 3.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.83% stake in the company. Shares short for ENSG as of 1749772800 were 2370077 with a Short Ratio of 5.50, compared to 1747267200 on 2763772. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2370077 and a Short% of Float of 5.6700002.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ENSG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.245, compared to 0.25 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.001751877The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.24. The current Payout Ratio is 4.74% for ENSG, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-30 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-06-30. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2019-10-01 when the company split stock in a 1069:1000 ratio.