Ratio Review: Analyzing Ermenegildo Zegna N.V (ZGN)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $8.8 in the prior trading day, Ermenegildo Zegna N.V (NYSE: ZGN) closed at $8.66, down -1.59%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.64 million shares were traded. ZGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.66.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZGN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on February 18, 2025, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On November 22, 2024, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $7.20.Morgan Stanley initiated its Underweight rating on November 22, 2024, with a $7.20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 07 ’25 when Tagliabue Gianluca Ambrogio bought 46,000 shares for $7.91 per share.

Sartori Alessandro bought 16,000 shares of ZGN for $126,560 on May 07 ’25. On Jan 29 ’25, another insider, SCP Victorious, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 360,000 shares for $9.26 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZGN now has a Market Capitalization of 2187342848 and an Enterprise Value of 2983831040. As of this moment, Ermenegildo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.533 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.472.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZGN is 0.73, which has changed by -0.19634706 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZGN has reached a high of $11.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.31%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1087860 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 252.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.08M. Insiders hold about 78.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.92% stake in the company. Shares short for ZGN as of 1749772800 were 4008298 with a Short Ratio of 3.69, compared to 1747267200 on 4159581. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4008298 and a Short% of Float of 6.569999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ZGN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.12, compared to 0.14 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.013636363