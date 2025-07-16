Ratio Review: Analyzing Glaukos Corporation (GKOS)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $104.19 in the prior trading day, Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) closed at $98.26, down -5.69%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.13 million shares were traded. GKOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $104.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $98.065.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GKOS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.62 and its Current Ratio is at 6.49. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

On February 19, 2025, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $140 to $200.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 11, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $132 to $162.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 25 ’25 when Thurman Alex R. sold 1,520 shares for $106.84 per share. The transaction valued at 162,399 led to the insider holds 53,431 shares of the business.

Thurman Alex R. bought 1,520 shares of GKOS for $162,402 on Mar 25 ’25. On Feb 26 ’25, another insider, Foley Mark J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,687 shares for $120.72 each. As a result, the insider received 2,497,335 and left with 54,249 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GKOS now has a Market Capitalization of 5614625792 and an Enterprise Value of 5708123648. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.111 whereas that against EBITDA is -85.818.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GKOS is 0.79, which has changed by -0.1710558 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GKOS has reached a high of $163.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $77.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.73%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 934.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 688440 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 56.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.99M. Insiders hold about 3.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.87% stake in the company. Shares short for GKOS as of 1749772800 were 3981457 with a Short Ratio of 5.32, compared to 1747267200 on 3353674. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3981457 and a Short% of Float of 9.64.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 15.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.63 and -$1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.86. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $0.64 and -$0.68.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $115.49M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $117.44M to a low estimate of $113.2M. As of the current estimate, Glaukos Corporation’s year-ago sales were $95.69MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $120.49M. There is a high estimate of $124.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $117M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GKOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $483.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $477.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $480.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $383.48MBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $613.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $674.7M and the low estimate is $577.35M.