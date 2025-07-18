Ratio Review: Analyzing Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (GWAV)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $0.22 in the prior trading day, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: GWAV) closed at $0.21, down -2.50%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.47 million shares were traded. GWAV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2199 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.21.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GWAV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.23 and its Current Ratio is at 0.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 ’25 when ADELMAN JASON T sold 100,000 shares for $0.25 per share. The transaction valued at 25,000 led to the insider holds 300,000 shares of the business.

ADELMAN JASON T bought 100,000 shares of GWAV for $66,000 on Dec 04 ’24. The Director now owns 400,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.66 per share. On Dec 04 ’24, another insider, SICIGNANO HENRY III, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $0.66 each. As a result, the insider paid 65,900 and bolstered with 400,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GWAV now has a Market Capitalization of 12906764 and an Enterprise Value of 24255220. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.728 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.715.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GWAV is 0.46, which has changed by -0.8781609 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GWAV has reached a high of $1.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.05%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -38.54%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1627550 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 61.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.46M. Insiders hold about 9.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.42% stake in the company. Shares short for GWAV as of 1749772800 were 631150 with a Short Ratio of 0.23, compared to 1747267200 on 927621. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 631150 and a Short% of Float of 1.0699999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.

  Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc., GWAV, GWAV stock, NASDAQ:GWAV

