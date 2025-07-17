Ratio Review: Analyzing Haleon plc ADR (HLN)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $9.73 in the prior trading day, Haleon plc ADR (NYSE: HLN) closed at $9.69, down -0.41%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11.24 million shares were traded. HLN stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.765 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.67.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HLN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.78 and its Current Ratio is at 0.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

On May 09, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $11.25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLN now has a Market Capitalization of 44510822400 and an Enterprise Value of 101908488192. As of this moment, Haleon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.072 whereas that against EBITDA is 37.983.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HLN is 0.25, which has changed by 0.1314286 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HLN has reached a high of $11.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.73%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 15.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12987390 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 4.49B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.49B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.68% stake in the company. Shares short for HLN as of 1749772800 were 25385207 with a Short Ratio of 1.28, compared to 1747267200 on 19619211. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25385207 and a Short% of Float of 0.5599999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HLN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.066, compared to 0.17 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.006783145

  • Haleon plc ADR, HLN, HLN stock, NYSE:HLN

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.