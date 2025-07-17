Ratio Review: Analyzing Haleon plc ADR (HLN)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $9.73 in the prior trading day, Haleon plc ADR (NYSE: HLN) closed at $9.69, down -0.41%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11.24 million shares were traded. HLN stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.765 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.67.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HLN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.78 and its Current Ratio is at 0.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

On May 09, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $11.25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLN now has a Market Capitalization of 44510822400 and an Enterprise Value of 101908488192. As of this moment, Haleon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.072 whereas that against EBITDA is 37.983.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HLN is 0.25, which has changed by 0.1314286 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HLN has reached a high of $11.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.73%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 15.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12987390 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 4.49B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.49B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.68% stake in the company. Shares short for HLN as of 1749772800 were 25385207 with a Short Ratio of 1.28, compared to 1747267200 on 19619211. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25385207 and a Short% of Float of 0.5599999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HLN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.066, compared to 0.17 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.006783145