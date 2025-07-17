Ratio Review: Analyzing Light & Wonder Inc (LNW)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

After finishing at $96.65 in the prior trading day, Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ: LNW) closed at $97.99, up 1.39%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. LNW stock price reached its highest trading level at $99.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $97.61.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LNW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.35 and its Current Ratio is at 1.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.31.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 ’25 when Lane Siobhan sold 3,784 shares for $105.37 per share. The transaction valued at 398,720 led to the insider holds 21,254 shares of the business.

Kalabic Vanja sold 1,132 shares of LNW for $118,192 on Mar 06 ’25. The SVP & Chief Accounting Officer now owns 5,016 shares after completing the transaction at $104.41 per share. On Mar 07 ’25, another insider, Wilson Matthew R., who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 18,243 shares for $104.60 each. As a result, the insider received 1,908,298 and left with 142,246 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LNW now has a Market Capitalization of 8268258816 and an Enterprise Value of 11941286912. As of this moment, Light’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.725 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.181.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LNW is 1.22, which has changed by -0.06914592 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LNW has reached a high of $115.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $75.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.05%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.25%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 631280 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 85.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.81M. Insiders hold about 0.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.55% stake in the company. Shares short for LNW as of 1749772800 were 4889655 with a Short Ratio of 4.38, compared to 1747267200 on 4602789. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4889655 and a Short% of Float of 7.369999600000001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0