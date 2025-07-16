Ratio Review: Analyzing Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

After finishing at $105.51 in the prior trading day, Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) closed at $102.98, down -2.40%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.58 million shares were traded. PRU stock price reached its highest trading level at $105.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $102.945.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PRU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on January 23, 2025, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $101.

On November 14, 2024, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $117 to $140.

On October 09, 2024, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $130.TD Cowen initiated its Hold rating on October 09, 2024, with a $130 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 ’25 when PRUDENTIAL INSURANCE CO OF AME bought 1,675,978 shares for $28.64 per share. The transaction valued at 48,000,000 led to the insider holds 3,168,461 shares of the business.

Alziari Lucien bought 11,250 shares of PRU for $1,208,000 on May 12 ’25. On Mar 26 ’25, another insider, PRUDENTIAL INSURANCE CO OF AME, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 721,732 shares for $24.94 each. As a result, the insider paid 18,000,000 and bolstered with 5,656,908 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRU now has a Market Capitalization of 36455641088 and an Enterprise Value of 50027761664. As of this moment, Prudential’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.829 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.729.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PRU is 1.05, which has changed by -0.16606069 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PRU has reached a high of $130.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $90.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.32%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1372780 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 354.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 353.24M. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PRU as of 1749772800 were 6390929 with a Short Ratio of 3.62, compared to 1747267200 on 7156815. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6390929 and a Short% of Float of 2.0499999.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PRU’s forward annual dividend rate was 5.25, compared to 5.30 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.049758315The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.86.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) is a result of the insights provided by 12.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.56, with high estimates of $3.78 and low estimates of $3.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.37 and $12.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.61. EPS for the following year is $14.81, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $15.93 and $13.97.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $13.47B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.69B to a low estimate of $13.09B. As of the current estimate, Prudential Financial Inc’s year-ago sales were $13.84BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.51B. There is a high estimate of $13.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.15B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $59.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $52.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $55.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $68.05BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $57.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60.92B and the low estimate is $54.34B.