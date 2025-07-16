Ratio Review: Analyzing Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $54.89 in the prior trading day, Silgan Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLGN) closed at $54.05, down -1.53%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.66 million shares were traded. SLGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.86.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SLGN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.67 and its Current Ratio is at 1.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.67.

On May 01, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $57.

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on April 22, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $65 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 ’25 when LEWIS ROBERT B sold 10,000 shares for $55.92 per share. The transaction valued at 559,206 led to the insider holds 153,378 shares of the business.

ALLOTT ANTHONY J sold 81,152 shares of SLGN for $4,480,889 on May 16 ’25. The Director now owns 367,511 shares after completing the transaction at $55.22 per share. On May 19 ’25, another insider, LEWIS ROBERT B, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $54.88 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLGN now has a Market Capitalization of 5782971392 and an Enterprise Value of 10072423424. As of this moment, Silgan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.678 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.07.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SLGN is 0.70, which has changed by 0.20320034 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SLGN has reached a high of $58.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.99%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 640.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 564040 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 106.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.38M. Insiders hold about 17.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.72% stake in the company. Shares short for SLGN as of 1749772800 were 1943033 with a Short Ratio of 3.08, compared to 1747267200 on 2182272. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1943033 and a Short% of Float of 1.8399999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SLGN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.77, compared to 0.78 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.014028056The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.39. The current Payout Ratio is 29.46% for SLGN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-02 with an ex-dividend date of 1748822400. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2017-05-30 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.37, with high estimates of $1.42 and low estimates of $1.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.19 and $3.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.1. EPS for the following year is $4.49, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $4.6 and $4.4.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.53B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.55B to a low estimate of $1.52B. As of the current estimate, Silgan Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.38BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.94B. There is a high estimate of $1.98B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.92B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.85BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.72B and the low estimate is $6.48B.

  • NYSE:SLGN, Silgan Holdings Inc., SLGN, SLGN stock

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.