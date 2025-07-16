Ratio Review: Analyzing Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $54.89 in the prior trading day, Silgan Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLGN) closed at $54.05, down -1.53%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.66 million shares were traded. SLGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.86.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SLGN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.67 and its Current Ratio is at 1.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.67.

On May 01, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $57.

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on April 22, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $65 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 ’25 when LEWIS ROBERT B sold 10,000 shares for $55.92 per share. The transaction valued at 559,206 led to the insider holds 153,378 shares of the business.

ALLOTT ANTHONY J sold 81,152 shares of SLGN for $4,480,889 on May 16 ’25. The Director now owns 367,511 shares after completing the transaction at $55.22 per share. On May 19 ’25, another insider, LEWIS ROBERT B, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $54.88 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLGN now has a Market Capitalization of 5782971392 and an Enterprise Value of 10072423424. As of this moment, Silgan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.678 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.07.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SLGN is 0.70, which has changed by 0.20320034 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SLGN has reached a high of $58.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.99%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 640.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 564040 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 106.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.38M. Insiders hold about 17.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.72% stake in the company. Shares short for SLGN as of 1749772800 were 1943033 with a Short Ratio of 3.08, compared to 1747267200 on 2182272. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1943033 and a Short% of Float of 1.8399999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SLGN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.77, compared to 0.78 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.014028056The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.39. The current Payout Ratio is 29.46% for SLGN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-02 with an ex-dividend date of 1748822400. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2017-05-30 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.37, with high estimates of $1.42 and low estimates of $1.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.19 and $3.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.1. EPS for the following year is $4.49, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $4.6 and $4.4.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.53B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.55B to a low estimate of $1.52B. As of the current estimate, Silgan Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.38BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.94B. There is a high estimate of $1.98B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.92B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.85BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.72B and the low estimate is $6.48B.