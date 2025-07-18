Ratio Review: Analyzing Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

After finishing at $12.77 in the prior trading day, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SNCY) closed at $12.65, down -0.94%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.65 million shares were traded. SNCY stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.605.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SNCY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on May 06, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $20 from $14 previously.

On January 22, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $23.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 02 ’25 when Whitney Grant sold 893 shares for $12.21 per share. The transaction valued at 10,904 led to the insider holds 26,799 shares of the business.

Whitney Grant sold 394 shares of SNCY for $4,631 on Jul 01 ’25. The Chief Revenue Officer & SVP now owns 27,692 shares after completing the transaction at $11.75 per share. On Jul 01 ’25, another insider, Gyurci John, who serves as the Chief Acct. Off. & VP, Finance of the company, sold 309 shares for $11.71 each. As a result, the insider received 3,620 and left with 25,813 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNCY now has a Market Capitalization of 679461824 and an Enterprise Value of 1065130816. As of this moment, Sun’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.976 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.157.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SNCY is 1.62, which has changed by 0.010085344 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SNCY has reached a high of $18.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.67%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1104750 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 53.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.73M. Insiders hold about 12.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 111.11% stake in the company. Shares short for SNCY as of 1749772800 were 3780165 with a Short Ratio of 4.35, compared to 1747267200 on 3506804. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3780165 and a Short% of Float of 8.64.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY) is currently being evaluated by 8.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.64 and $0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.37. EPS for the following year is $2.01, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $2.4 and $1.5.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $256.04M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $259.2M to a low estimate of $253.29M. As of the current estimate, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $254.38MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $256.36M. There is a high estimate of $265M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $248.4M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNCY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.29B and the low estimate is $1.21B.