Ratio Review: Analyzing Toro Co (TTC)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $72.64 in the prior trading day, Toro Co (NYSE: TTC) closed at $72.98, up 0.47%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.59 million shares were traded. TTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.065.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TTC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 40.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.79 and its Current Ratio is at 1.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Northland Capital on June 06, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $80 from $100 previously.

On February 24, 2025, Northland Capital Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $100.

DA Davidson Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 05, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $110 to $87.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 26 ’25 when Svendsen Kurt D sold 6,000 shares for $70.99 per share. The transaction valued at 425,969 led to the insider holds 11,646 shares of the business.

Svendsen Kurt D bought 6,000 shares of TTC for $425,968 on Jun 26 ’25. On Jun 11 ’25, another insider, Ellis Gary Lee, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,038 shares for $70.81 each. As a result, the insider received 356,741 and left with 34,062 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TTC now has a Market Capitalization of 7202053120 and an Enterprise Value of 8010375168. As of this moment, Toro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.762 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.239.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TTC is 0.80, which has changed by -0.24951643 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TTC has reached a high of $100.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.34%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 923.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 729830 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 99.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.25M. Insiders hold about 0.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.67% stake in the company. Shares short for TTC as of 1749772800 were 2935540 with a Short Ratio of 3.20, compared to 1747267200 on 3621218. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2935540 and a Short% of Float of 3.5700000000000003.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TTC’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.48, compared to 1.50 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.020374449The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.36. The current Payout Ratio is 35.89% for TTC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-17 with an ex-dividend date of 1750118400. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2016-09-19 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Toro Co (TTC) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 6.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.0, with high estimates of $1.13 and low estimates of $0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.25 and $4.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.24. EPS for the following year is $4.64, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $4.7 and $4.6.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.16B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.16B to a low estimate of $1.15B. As of the current estimate, Toro Co’s year-ago sales were $1.16BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.06B. There is a high estimate of $1.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.04B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.58BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.75B and the low estimate is $4.51B.