Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Accuray Inc (ARAY)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In the latest session, Accuray Inc (NASDAQ: ARAY) closed at $1.35 up 1.50% from its previous closing price of $1.33. In other words, the price has increased by $1.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.85 million shares were traded. ARAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Accuray Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.91 and its Current Ratio is at 1.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH MKM on February 13, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On June 23, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.50.

On December 22, 2021, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.50.Loop Capital initiated its Buy rating on December 22, 2021, with a $7.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 ’25 when WHITTERS JOSEPH E bought 50,000 shares for $1.25 per share. The transaction valued at 62,335 led to the insider holds 611,053 shares of the business.

Hoge Michael bought 242,590 shares of ARAY for $557,957 on Feb 11 ’25. On Sep 04 ’24, another insider, Pervaiz Ali, who serves as the SVP Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 8,404 shares for $2.06 each. As a result, the insider received 17,276 and left with 394,138 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARAY now has a Market Capitalization of 139067552 and an Enterprise Value of 224166336. As of this moment, Accuray’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 228.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.482 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.748.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARAY is 1.25, which has changed by -0.34299517 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARAY has reached a high of $2.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.78%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ARAY has traded an average of 869.50K shares per day and 658250 over the past ten days. A total of 102.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.37M. Insiders hold about 4.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.16% stake in the company. Shares short for ARAY as of 1749772800 were 2519123 with a Short Ratio of 3.32, compared to 1747267200 on 4548504. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2519123 and a Short% of Float of 2.5.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0