Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Agilent Technologies Inc (A)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In the latest session, Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) closed at $112.94 down -5.95% from its previous closing price of $120.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.95 million shares were traded. A stock price reached its highest trading level at $119.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $111.93.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Agilent Technologies Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on February 10, 2025, Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $145 from $135 previously.

On August 28, 2024, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $157.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 10, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $135 to $150.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 ’25 when MCDONNELL PADRAIG sold 1,508 shares for $117.44 per share. The transaction valued at 177,100 led to the insider holds 37,448 shares of the business.

MCDONNELL PADRAIG bought 1,508 shares of A for $177,100 on Jul 01 ’25. On Jun 18 ’25, another insider, Brown Judy L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8 shares for $116.53 each. As a result, the insider received 904 and left with 1,677 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, A now has a Market Capitalization of 32082300928 and an Enterprise Value of 35720478720. As of this moment, Agilent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.389 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.466.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for A is 1.22, which has changed by -0.11744821 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, A has reached a high of $153.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $96.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.90%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.46%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, A has traded an average of 1.98M shares per day and 1681500 over the past ten days. A total of 283.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 282.97M. Insiders hold about 0.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.69% stake in the company. Shares short for A as of 1749772800 were 4110706 with a Short Ratio of 1.70, compared to 1747267200 on 4379116. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4110706 and a Short% of Float of 1.6400000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for A is 0.98, from 0.968 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.008061293The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.65. The current Payout Ratio is 21.31% for A, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-01 with an ex-dividend date of 1751328000. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2014-11-03 when the company split stock in a 1398:1000 ratio.