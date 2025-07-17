Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In the latest session, Allegro Microsystems Inc (NASDAQ: ALGM) closed at $35.47 down -2.74% from its previous closing price of $36.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.61 million shares were traded. ALGM stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.435 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.175.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Allegro Microsystems Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 50.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 298.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.66 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

On November 22, 2024, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $23.

On November 12, 2024, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Loop Capital initiated its Buy rating on November 12, 2024, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 11 ’25 when Lury Richard R. sold 3,100 shares for $30.45 per share. The transaction valued at 94,395 led to the insider holds 19,925 shares of the business.

Lury Richard R. bought 3,100 shares of ALGM for $94,395 on Jun 11 ’25. On Jun 04 ’25, another insider, Lury Richard R., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,849 shares for $27.60 each. As a result, the insider received 189,036 and left with 23,025 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALGM now has a Market Capitalization of 6559289856 and an Enterprise Value of 6570475008. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.063 whereas that against EBITDA is 128.375.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALGM is 1.75, which has changed by 0.10407245 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALGM has reached a high of $38.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.54%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALGM has traded an average of 2.63M shares per day and 2242590 over the past ten days. A total of 184.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.85M. Insiders hold about 33.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.47% stake in the company. Shares short for ALGM as of 1749772800 were 12176994 with a Short Ratio of 4.93, compared to 1747267200 on 15071574. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12176994 and a Short% of Float of 12.479999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0