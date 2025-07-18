Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Banco Santander Chile SA ADR (BSAC)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In the latest session, Banco Santander Chile SA ADR (NYSE: BSAC) closed at $23.58 up 0.43% from its previous closing price of $23.48. In other words, the price has increased by $0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. BSAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.4.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Banco Santander Chile SA ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.01.

Goldman Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on August 20, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $21.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BSAC now has a Market Capitalization of 11108891648 and an Enterprise Value of 17523456081920. As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.737.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BSAC is 0.70, which has changed by 0.13 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BSAC has reached a high of $25.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.16%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BSAC has traded an average of 440.07K shares per day and 438150 over the past ten days. A total of 471.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 471.11M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.89% stake in the company. Shares short for BSAC as of 1749772800 were 460139 with a Short Ratio of 1.01, compared to 1747267200 on 653537. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 460139 and a Short% of Float of 0.3.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BSAC is 1.33, from 3.186 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.13568996The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.53. The current Payout Ratio is 51.71% for BSAC, which recently paid a dividend on 2024-04-17 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-04-23. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2012-10-22 when the company split stock in a 260:100 ratio.