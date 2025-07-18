Ratios in Focus: Analyzing B&G Foods, Inc (BGS)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the latest session, B&G Foods, Inc (NYSE: BGS) closed at $4.13 up 1.47% from its previous closing price of $4.07. In other words, the price has increased by $1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.61 million shares were traded. BGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.06.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of B&G Foods, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.07 and its Current Ratio is at 3.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.96.

On October 04, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $8.

On September 13, 2023, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $10.TD Cowen initiated its Underperform rating on September 13, 2023, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 ’25 when Hart Eric H sold 1,500 shares for $4.18 per share. The transaction valued at 6,270 led to the insider holds 112,411 shares of the business.

Eric H Hart bought 1,500 shares of BGS for $6,030 on May 30 ’25. On May 16 ’25, another insider, Schoch Martin C., who serves as the EVP of Supply Chain of the company, sold 3,931 shares for $4.45 each. As a result, the insider received 17,504 and left with 34,347 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BGS now has a Market Capitalization of 329565344 and an Enterprise Value of 2333885952. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.712.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BGS is 0.50, which has changed by -0.49399036 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BGS has reached a high of $9.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -35.24%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BGS has traded an average of 3.02M shares per day and 3349610 over the past ten days. A total of 79.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.70M. Insiders hold about 3.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BGS as of 1749772800 were 16422085 with a Short Ratio of 6.04, compared to 1747267200 on 18567070. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16422085 and a Short% of Float of 29.29.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BGS is 0.76, from 0.76 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.18673217The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.62.

