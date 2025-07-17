Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Builders Firstsource Inc (NYSE: BLDR) closed at $126.0 up 0.10% from its previous closing price of $125.88. In other words, the price has increased by $0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.67 million shares were traded. BLDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $127.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $122.87.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Builders Firstsource Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 120.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.07 and its Current Ratio is at 1.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

On April 01, 2025, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $151.

On January 17, 2025, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $180.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on January 17, 2025, with a $180 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 ’25 when Vance Todd bought 1,948 shares for $115.50 per share. The transaction valued at 224,994 led to the insider holds 31,121 shares of the business.

Charles Dirkson R bought 5,000 shares of BLDR for $548,350 on May 27 ’25. The Director now owns 5,000 shares after completing the transaction at $109.67 per share. On May 09 ’25, another insider, LEVY PAUL S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 283,517 shares for $111.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 31,529,926 and bolstered with 1,672,687 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLDR now has a Market Capitalization of 13924889600 and an Enterprise Value of 17889828864. As of this moment, Builders’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 15.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.107 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.069.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BLDR is 1.68, which has changed by -0.20799083 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BLDR has reached a high of $203.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $102.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.72%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BLDR has traded an average of 2.18M shares per day and 2594460 over the past ten days. A total of 113.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.47M. Insiders hold about 2.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.38% stake in the company. Shares short for BLDR as of 1749772800 were 6619721 with a Short Ratio of 2.83, compared to 1747267200 on 4881319. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6619721 and a Short% of Float of 8.1.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0