Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Clarivate Plc (CLVT)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) closed at $4.17 down -2.57% from its previous closing price of $4.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.49 million shares were traded. CLVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.155.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Clarivate Plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.88 and its Current Ratio is at 0.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

On December 15, 2023, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $8.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 16, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $8.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 ’25 when Samson James Gordon sold 100,000 shares for $4.53 per share. The transaction valued at 453,000 led to the insider holds 1,271,103 shares of the business.

Snyder Andrew Miles bought 237,176 shares of CLVT for $989,024 on Mar 14 ’25. The Director now owns 787,510 shares after completing the transaction at $4.17 per share. On Mar 12 ’25, another insider, Bomba Jane L Okun, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 49,750 shares for $4.03 each. As a result, the insider paid 200,492 and bolstered with 49,750 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLVT now has a Market Capitalization of 2848472832 and an Enterprise Value of 7189973504. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.843 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.465.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CLVT is 1.41, which has changed by -0.3029316 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CLVT has reached a high of $7.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.96%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.38%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CLVT has traded an average of 5.59M shares per day and 4418600 over the past ten days. A total of 683.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 387.49M. Insiders hold about 43.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.82% stake in the company. Shares short for CLVT as of 1749772800 were 36902193 with a Short Ratio of 6.88, compared to 1747267200 on 43858303. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 36902193 and a Short% of Float of 8.17.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Clarivate Plc (CLVT) is currently being evaluated by 8.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.68 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.68, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $0.74 and $0.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $587.17M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $591.4M to a low estimate of $583M. As of the current estimate, Clarivate Plc’s year-ago sales were $650.3MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $563.9M. There is a high estimate of $573.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $557.3M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.56BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.46B and the low estimate is $2.31B.