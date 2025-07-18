Ratios in Focus: Analyzing GSK Plc ADR (GSK)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In the latest session, GSK Plc ADR (NYSE: GSK) closed at $36.47 down -4.73% from its previous closing price of $38.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14.7 million shares were traded. GSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.245 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.485.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of GSK Plc ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.58 and its Current Ratio is at 0.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.16.

On April 15, 2025, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $35.25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 27 ’24 when GSK plc bought 2,791,930 shares for $8.00 per share. The transaction valued at 22,335,440 led to the insider holds 16,775,691 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GSK now has a Market Capitalization of 76096118784 and an Enterprise Value of 170281680896. As of this moment, GSK’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.401 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.677.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GSK is 0.51, which has changed by -0.015681207 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GSK has reached a high of $44.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.58%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GSK has traded an average of 5.22M shares per day and 4903610 over the past ten days. A total of 2.04B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.02B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.18% stake in the company. Shares short for GSK as of 1749772800 were 16477295 with a Short Ratio of 3.54, compared to 1747267200 on 16757180. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16477295 and a Short% of Float of 0.8099999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GSK is 1.61, from 0.62 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.016196448The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.76. The current Payout Ratio is 94.89% for GSK, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-16 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-05-16. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2022-07-22 when the company split stock in a 1226:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $1.34 and low estimates of $1.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.56 and $4.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.38. EPS for the following year is $4.87, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $5.02 and $4.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $7.88B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $8.29B to a low estimate of $7.68B. As of the current estimate, GSK Plc ADR’s year-ago sales were $7.88BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.2B. There is a high estimate of $8.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.02B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.38BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.86B and the low estimate is $32.8B.