Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Huntington Bancshares, Inc (HBAN)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In the latest session, Huntington Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: HBAN) closed at $16.56 down -2.99% from its previous closing price of $17.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 64.08 million shares were traded. HBAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.115 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.525.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Huntington Bancshares, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

On May 21, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

On May 15, 2025, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.TD Cowen initiated its Buy rating on May 15, 2025, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 ’25 when Hingst Marcy C sold 13,700 shares for $15.79 per share. The transaction valued at 216,323 led to the insider holds 337,879 shares of the business.

Hingst Marcy C bought 13,700 shares of HBAN for $216,323 on Jun 13 ’25. On Apr 30 ’25, another insider, Wasserman Zachary Jacob, who serves as the CFO and Senior Exec. V.P. of the company, sold 59,060 shares for $14.36 each. As a result, the insider received 848,282 and left with 277,348 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HBAN now has a Market Capitalization of 24161040384 and an Enterprise Value of 29143162880. As of this moment, Huntington’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.102.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HBAN is 0.96, which has changed by 0.19621587 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HBAN has reached a high of $18.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.96%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HBAN has traded an average of 24.80M shares per day and 31913460 over the past ten days. A total of 1.46B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.44B. Insiders hold about 1.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.14% stake in the company. Shares short for HBAN as of 1749772800 were 66833608 with a Short Ratio of 2.38, compared to 1747267200 on 49494698. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 66833608 and a Short% of Float of 5.2299999999999995.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HBAN is 0.62, from 0.62 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.036321033The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.58. The current Payout Ratio is 50.83% for HBAN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-17 with an ex-dividend date of 1750118400. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-07-12 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 18.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Huntington Bancshares, Inc (HBAN) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.52 and $1.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.44. EPS for the following year is $1.6, with 19.0 analysts recommending between $1.7 and $1.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.97B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.02B to a low estimate of $1.92B. As of the current estimate, Huntington Bancshares, Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.8BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.04B. There is a high estimate of $2.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.02B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HBAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.38BBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.64B and the low estimate is $7.8B.