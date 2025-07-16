Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Permian Resources Corp (PR)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, Permian Resources Corp (NYSE: PR) closed at $13.54 down -2.66% from its previous closing price of $13.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10.88 million shares were traded. PR stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.015 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.53.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Permian Resources Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.86 and its Current Ratio is at 0.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Susquehanna on March 05, 2025, Upgraded its rating to Positive and sets its target price to $20 from $17 previously.

On January 10, 2025, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $19.

On September 30, 2024, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on September 30, 2024, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 05 ’25 when Quinn William J bought 250,000 shares for $12.10 per share. The transaction valued at 3,024,525 led to the insider holds 1,312,429 shares of the business.

Quinn William J bought 500,000 shares of PR for $6,536,600 on Mar 03 ’25. The Director now owns 812,429 shares after completing the transaction at $13.07 per share. On Mar 04 ’25, another insider, Quinn William J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 250,000 shares for $12.34 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,085,850 and bolstered with 1,062,429 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PR now has a Market Capitalization of 10830239744 and an Enterprise Value of 14430236672. As of this moment, Permian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.811 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.685.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PR is 1.32, which has changed by -0.16355985 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PR has reached a high of $16.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.53%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PR has traded an average of 11.12M shares per day and 10433020 over the past ten days. A total of 704.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 538.82M. Insiders hold about 23.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.85% stake in the company. Shares short for PR as of 1749772800 were 47046740 with a Short Ratio of 3.82, compared to 1747267200 on 34014553. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 47046740 and a Short% of Float of 6.74.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PR is 0.51, from 0.71 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.051042415

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Permian Resources Corp (PR) is a result of the insights provided by 16.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.64 and $1.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.34. EPS for the following year is $1.28, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $2.05 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.23B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.3B to a low estimate of $1.17B. As of the current estimate, Permian Resources Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.25BFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.29B. There is a high estimate of $1.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.12B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.04B and the low estimate is $4.37B.