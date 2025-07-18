Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Pitanium Ltd (PTNM)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Pitanium Ltd (NASDAQ: PTNM) closed at $6.61 down -50.71% from its previous closing price of $13.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$50.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.34 million shares were traded. PTNM stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Pitanium Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTNM now has a Market Capitalization of 150377504. As of this moment, Pitanium’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 120.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTNM has reached a high of $14.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.66%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PTNM has traded an average of 1.55M shares per day and 1299110 over the past ten days. A total of 23.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.35M.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

