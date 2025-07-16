Ratios in Focus: Analyzing RXO Inc (RXO)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

In the latest session, RXO Inc (NYSE: RXO) closed at $16.15 down -2.59% from its previous closing price of $16.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.59 million shares were traded. RXO stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.665 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.03.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of RXO Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

On March 13, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $24.

On March 07, 2025, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $19.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on March 07, 2025, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 14 ’25 when Szlosek Thomas A bought 7,500 shares for $16.65 per share. The transaction valued at 124,875 led to the insider holds 16,200 shares of the business.

Szlosek Thomas A bought 8,700 shares of RXO for $125,354 on May 09 ’25. The Director now owns 8,700 shares after completing the transaction at $14.41 per share. On Nov 12 ’24, another insider, Nettles Michelle, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,800 shares for $27.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,202 and bolstered with 15,185 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RXO now has a Market Capitalization of 2647243264 and an Enterprise Value of 3245761536. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.388.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RXO is 1.55, which has changed by -0.4441837 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RXO has reached a high of $32.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.21%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RXO has traded an average of 1.85M shares per day and 1929180 over the past ten days. A total of 163.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.56M. Insiders hold about 2.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RXO as of 1749772800 were 8730976 with a Short Ratio of 4.27, compared to 1747267200 on 7260584. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8730976 and a Short% of Float of 14.91.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0