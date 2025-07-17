Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE: SLB) closed at $34.59 down -1.37% from its previous closing price of $35.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19.84 million shares were traded. SLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.3.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Schlumberger Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.93 and its Current Ratio is at 1.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

On January 21, 2025, TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $53 to $55.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on January 15, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $62 to $44.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 ’25 when de La Chevardiere Patrick sold 5,000 shares for $33.58 per share. The transaction valued at 167,900 led to the insider holds 23,525 shares of the business.

de La Chevardiere Patrick bought 5,000 shares of SLB for $167,900 on May 22 ’25. On Mar 28 ’25, another insider, Raman Aparna, who serves as the Chief Strategy & Mktg Officer of the company, sold 25,133 shares for $42.28 each. As a result, the insider received 1,062,623 and left with 31,031 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLB now has a Market Capitalization of 46729707520 and an Enterprise Value of 57409462272. As of this moment, Schlumberger’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.592 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.983.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SLB is 1.04, which has changed by -0.25656813 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SLB has reached a high of $50.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.49%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SLB has traded an average of 14.56M shares per day and 12579740 over the past ten days. A total of 1.36B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.36B. Insiders hold about 0.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.26% stake in the company. Shares short for SLB as of 1749772800 were 61952952 with a Short Ratio of 4.53, compared to 1747267200 on 64770006. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 61952952 and a Short% of Float of 4.6.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SLB is 1.12, from 1.11 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.031650983The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.26. The current Payout Ratio is 35.41% for SLB, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-04 with an ex-dividend date of 1748995200. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-04-10 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.