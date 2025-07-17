Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

In the latest session, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE: TEVA) closed at $16.01 down -0.19% from its previous closing price of $16.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14.25 million shares were traded. TEVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.095 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.82.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.74 and its Current Ratio is at 1.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on June 06, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On May 28, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on May 12, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $23.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 ’25 when Kalif Eliyahu Sharon sold 55,775 shares for $17.08 per share. The transaction valued at 952,464 led to the insider holds 403,288 shares of the business.

Kalif Eliyahu Sharon bought 55,775 shares of TEVA for $952,466 on Jun 12 ’25. On Jun 03 ’25, another insider, Shields Matthew, who serves as the EVP, Global Operations of the company, sold 6,206 shares for $17.02 each. As a result, the insider received 105,628 and left with 9,989 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TEVA now has a Market Capitalization of 18690715648 and an Enterprise Value of 34472046592. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.075 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.743.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TEVA is 0.63, which has changed by -0.013813794 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TEVA has reached a high of $22.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.78%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TEVA has traded an average of 11.56M shares per day and 9483500 over the past ten days. A total of 1.15B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.15B. Insiders hold about 0.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.06% stake in the company. Shares short for TEVA as of 1749772800 were 39997484 with a Short Ratio of 3.45, compared to 1747267200 on 38696395. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 39997484 and a Short% of Float of 3.5000000000000004.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.95.