Ratios in Focus: Analyzing WM Technology Inc (MAPS)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MAPS) closed at $0.97 up 2.68% from its previous closing price of $0.95. In other words, the price has increased by $2.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.79 million shares were traded. MAPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.95.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of WM Technology Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.24 and its Current Ratio is at 2.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on November 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $2 from $5 previously.

On August 10, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $3.20.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on August 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 24 ’25 when Ibbott William Glen sold 50,505 shares for $0.91 per share. The transaction valued at 46,040 led to the insider holds 117,845 shares of the business.

Gordon Scott sold 94,340 shares of MAPS for $86,000 on Jun 24 ’25. The Director now owns 729,918 shares after completing the transaction at $0.91 per share. On Jun 24 ’25, another insider, Gonzalez Olga, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 62,501 shares for $0.91 each. As a result, the insider received 56,970 and left with 432,690 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAPS now has a Market Capitalization of 164217120 and an Enterprise Value of 145337168. As of this moment, WM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.787 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.324.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MAPS is 1.03, which has changed by -0.062135935 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MAPS has reached a high of $1.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.54%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.02%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MAPS has traded an average of 747.85K shares per day and 779170 over the past ten days. A total of 105.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.40M. Insiders hold about 23.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.12% stake in the company. Shares short for MAPS as of 1749772800 were 1393225 with a Short Ratio of 1.45, compared to 1747267200 on 1736152. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1393225 and a Short% of Float of 1.49.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $45M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $45M to a low estimate of $45M. As of the current estimate, WM Technology Inc’s year-ago sales were $45.9MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $45M. There is a high estimate of $45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $45M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $180.61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $180.61M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $180.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $184.51MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $211M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $211M and the low estimate is $211M.