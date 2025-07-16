Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Alpha Teknova Inc (TKNO)’s Financial Health

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

Alpha Teknova Inc (NASDAQ: TKNO) closed the day trading at $4.4 down -2.00% from the previous closing price of $4.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. TKNO stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.165.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TKNO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.71 and its Current Ratio is at 5.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on February 10, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 ’25 when DEMSKI MARTHA J sold 8,000 shares for $5.06 per share. The transaction valued at 40,512 led to the insider holds 12,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TKNO now has a Market Capitalization of 235139520 and an Enterprise Value of 265466384. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.94 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.087.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TKNO is 0.34, which has changed by 2.3259258 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TKNO has reached a high of $10.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -23.34%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -33.43%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TKNO traded about 345.64K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TKNO traded about 260690 shares per day. A total of 53.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.55M. Insiders hold about 80.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.38% stake in the company. Shares short for TKNO as of 1749772800 were 2692347 with a Short Ratio of 8.36, compared to 1747267200 on 3123218. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2692347 and a Short% of Float of 23.189999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

