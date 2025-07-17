Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down ASGN Inc (ASGN)’s Financial Health

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

ASGN Inc (NYSE: ASGN) closed the day trading at $48.05 up 2.13% from the previous closing price of $47.05. In other words, the price has increased by $2.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. ASGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.635.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ASGN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.37 and its Current Ratio is at 2.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

On June 03, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $56.

Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its Buy to Hold on April 25, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $55.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’24 when Hanson Theodore S. sold 1,200 shares for $99.64 per share. The transaction valued at 119,568 led to the insider holds 288,855 shares of the business.

Hanson Theodore S. sold 900 shares of ASGN for $87,405 on Nov 13 ’24. The CEO now owns 287,955 shares after completing the transaction at $97.12 per share. On Nov 12 ’24, another insider, Hanson Theodore S., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 53,000 shares for $100.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASGN now has a Market Capitalization of 2104589952 and an Enterprise Value of 3431933952. As of this moment, ASGN’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.854 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.231.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ASGN is 0.98, which has changed by -0.52981097 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ASGN has reached a high of $105.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -34.55%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ASGN traded about 525.56K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ASGN traded about 559930 shares per day. A total of 43.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.86M. Insiders hold about 4.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.14% stake in the company. Shares short for ASGN as of 1749772800 were 2172787 with a Short Ratio of 3.96, compared to 1747267200 on 2215378. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2172787 and a Short% of Float of 8.1599995.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

