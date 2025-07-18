Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Calumet Inc (CLMT)’s Financial Health

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Calumet Inc (NASDAQ: CLMT) closed the day trading at $16.02 down -1.17% from the previous closing price of $16.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.73 million shares were traded. CLMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.75.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CLMT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.61 and its Current Ratio is at 1.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on May 13, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On March 17, 2025, UBS Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $12.

TD Cowen Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 04, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 ’25 when DANIEL J SAJKOWSKI 2011 TRUST bought 2,000 shares for $15.76 per share.

Morical Gregory J sold 25,123 shares of CLMT for $419,303 on Jun 16 ’25. The SVP, GENERAL COUNSEL now owns 39,415 shares after completing the transaction at $16.69 per share. On Jun 16 ’25, another insider, Straumins Jennifer, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $16.23 each. As a result, the insider received 1,623,000 and left with 934,589 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLMT now has a Market Capitalization of 1387676544 and an Enterprise Value of 4048121344. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.969 whereas that against EBITDA is 45.029.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CLMT is 0.91, which has changed by 0.022471905 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CLMT has reached a high of $25.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.13%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CLMT traded about 1.13M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CLMT traded about 887280 shares per day. A total of 86.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.12M. Insiders hold about 20.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.04% stake in the company. Shares short for CLMT as of 1749772800 were 8505890 with a Short Ratio of 8.38, compared to 1747267200 on 8305318. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8505890 and a Short% of Float of 12.43.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 14.83.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Calumet Inc (CLMT) is underway, with the input of 1.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.36 and -$2.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.36. EPS for the following year is $0.43, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.43 and $0.43.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $982.88M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.07B to a low estimate of $789.7M. As of the current estimate, Calumet Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.13BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01B. There is a high estimate of $1.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $772.8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.19BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.61B and the low estimate is $3.13B.