Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)’s Financial Health

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc (NYSE: CRL) closed the day trading at $156.7 up 1.14% from the previous closing price of $154.94. In other words, the price has increased by $1.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.91 million shares were traded. CRL stock price reached its highest trading level at $156.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $153.83.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.16 and its Current Ratio is at 1.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

On May 23, 2025, Redburn Atlantic Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $182.

TD Cowen Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 14, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $179.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 ’25 when WALLMAN RICHARD F bought 4,000 shares for $137.50 per share.

MASSARO GEORGE sold 140 shares of CRL for $19,260 on May 15 ’25. The Director now owns 5,575 shares after completing the transaction at $137.57 per share. On May 14 ’25, another insider, MASSARO GEORGE, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 140 shares for $140.73 each. As a result, the insider received 19,703 and left with 5,715 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRL now has a Market Capitalization of 7696430080 and an Enterprise Value of 10259750912. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.551 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.544.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRL is 1.47, which has changed by -0.30473804 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRL has reached a high of $254.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $91.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.21%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.85%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRL traded about 1.11M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRL traded about 693420 shares per day. A total of 49.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.56M. Insiders hold about 1.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.64% stake in the company. Shares short for CRL as of 1749772800 were 2605883 with a Short Ratio of 2.15, compared to 1747267200 on 2761706. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2605883 and a Short% of Float of 6.1.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0