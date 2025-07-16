Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI)’s Financial Health

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE: CIVI) closed the day trading at $28.53 down -5.03% from the previous closing price of $30.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.39 million shares were traded. CIVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.4601.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CIVI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 132.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.52 and its Current Ratio is at 0.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

On May 15, 2025, Roth Capital Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $34.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on March 24, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $42.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 ’25 when Carrell Clayton A. bought 31,010 shares for $28.22 per share. The transaction valued at 875,074 led to the insider holds 89,487 shares of the business.

Willard Howard A. bought 7,000 shares of CIVI for $193,690 on May 09 ’25. The Director now owns 39,805 shares after completing the transaction at $27.67 per share. On May 09 ’25, another insider, Fox Carrie M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 18,076 shares for $27.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 501,056 and bolstered with 50,881 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CIVI now has a Market Capitalization of 2641304832 and an Enterprise Value of 7623798784. As of this moment, Civitas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.503 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.109.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CIVI is 1.04, which has changed by -0.5831252 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CIVI has reached a high of $72.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -29.96%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CIVI traded about 2.16M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CIVI traded about 1964850 shares per day. A total of 92.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.53M. Insiders hold about 5.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.55% stake in the company. Shares short for CIVI as of 1749772800 were 8214692 with a Short Ratio of 3.61, compared to 1747267200 on 9497481. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8214692 and a Short% of Float of 11.18.

Dividends & Splits

CIVI’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.00, up from 4.02 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.13382156The current Payout Ratio is 23.65% for CIVI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-12 with an ex-dividend date of 1749686400. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2017-05-01 when the company split stock in a 1000:111588 ratio.