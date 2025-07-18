Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Codexis Inc (CDXS)’s Financial Health

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

Codexis Inc (NASDAQ: CDXS) closed the day trading at $2.88 up 0.70% from the previous closing price of $2.86. In other words, the price has increased by $0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.63 million shares were traded. CDXS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.945 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.84.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CDXS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.64 and its Current Ratio is at 3.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

On May 30, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $11.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on May 30, 2024, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 ’25 when Opaleye Management Inc. bought 100,000 shares for $2.39 per share. The transaction valued at 239,000 led to the insider holds 12,350,000 shares of the business.

Opaleye Management Inc. bought 100,000 shares of CDXS for $225,000 on Jun 12 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 12,100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.25 per share. On Jun 13 ’25, another insider, Opaleye Management Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 99,102 shares for $2.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 220,997 and bolstered with 12,199,102 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDXS now has a Market Capitalization of 238593040 and an Enterprise Value of 201857424. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.052 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.252.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CDXS is 2.54, which has changed by -0.17250675 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CDXS has reached a high of $6.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.50%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CDXS traded about 835.18K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CDXS traded about 918080 shares per day. A total of 82.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.17M. Insiders hold about 3.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.81% stake in the company. Shares short for CDXS as of 1749772800 were 6355406 with a Short Ratio of 8.50, compared to 1747267200 on 5730222. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6355406 and a Short% of Float of 7.8099996.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0