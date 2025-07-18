Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI)’s Financial Health

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DNLI) closed the day trading at $14.53 down -2.29% from the previous closing price of $14.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.03 million shares were traded. DNLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.4.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DNLI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.56 and its Current Ratio is at 9.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

On February 11, 2025, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $31.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 09 ’25 when Watts Ryan J. sold 495,282 shares for $15.00 per share. The transaction valued at 7,429,230 led to the insider holds 253,071 shares of the business.

Watts Ryan J. bought 495,282 shares of DNLI for $7,097,391 on Jul 09 ’25. On Jan 06 ’25, another insider, Ho Carole, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 12,255 shares for $20.22 each. As a result, the insider received 247,796 and left with 178,580 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DNLI now has a Market Capitalization of 2110860288 and an Enterprise Value of 1266060416.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DNLI is 1.36, which has changed by -0.38638264 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DNLI has reached a high of $33.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.93%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.38%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DNLI traded about 1.49M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DNLI traded about 1398910 shares per day. A total of 145.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.73M. Insiders hold about 13.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.26% stake in the company. Shares short for DNLI as of 1749772800 were 11947808 with a Short Ratio of 8.35, compared to 1747267200 on 12102577. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11947808 and a Short% of Float of 9.21.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0