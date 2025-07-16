Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Flowco Holdings Inc (FLOC)’s Financial Health

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Flowco Holdings Inc (NYSE: FLOC) closed the day trading at $17.2 down -3.96% from the previous closing price of $17.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. FLOC stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.145.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FLOC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.63 and its Current Ratio is at 3.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on February 10, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $34.

On February 10, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $32.

On February 10, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on February 10, 2025, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 ’25 when HOBBY PAUL W bought 500 shares for $19.00 per share. The transaction valued at 9,500 led to the insider holds 28,040 shares of the business.

HOBBY PAUL W bought 1,415 shares of FLOC for $27,027 on May 14 ’25. The Director now owns 27,040 shares after completing the transaction at $19.10 per share. On May 16 ’25, another insider, HOBBY PAUL W, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500 shares for $19.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,550 and bolstered with 27,540 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLOC now has a Market Capitalization of 1557502976 and an Enterprise Value of 2354542080. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.563 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.621.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLOC has reached a high of $30.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.94%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FLOC traded about 377.73K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FLOC traded about 363980 shares per day. A total of 25.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.89M. Insiders hold about 78.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.85% stake in the company. Shares short for FLOC as of 1749772800 were 965940 with a Short Ratio of 2.42, compared to 1747267200 on 1896756.

Dividends & Splits

FLOC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.08, up from 0.08 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.004466778