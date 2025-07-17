Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Gray Media Inc (GTN)’s Financial Health

Gray Media Inc (NYSE: GTN) closed the day trading at $5.16 down -3.73% from the previous closing price of $5.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.23 million shares were traded. GTN stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.16.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GTN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.89 and its Current Ratio is at 0.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.95.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Underweight on November 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 ’25 when Gignac Jeffrey R bought 12,500 shares for $3.68 per share. The transaction valued at 46,000 led to the insider holds 644,599 shares of the business.

BOGER RICHARD LEE sold 16,000 shares of GTN for $61,552 on Feb 28 ’25. The Director now owns 55,347 shares after completing the transaction at $3.85 per share. On Feb 28 ’25, another insider, BOGER RICHARD LEE, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 16,000 shares for $3.84 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GTN now has a Market Capitalization of 579008768 and an Enterprise Value of 6592294400. As of this moment, Gray’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.966.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GTN is 1.20, which has changed by 0.018083215 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GTN has reached a high of $6.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.71%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GTN traded about 1.40M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GTN traded about 1739480 shares per day. A total of 92.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.91M. Insiders hold about 16.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.37% stake in the company. Shares short for GTN as of 1749772800 were 3897849 with a Short Ratio of 2.89, compared to 1747267200 on 3678837. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3897849 and a Short% of Float of 4.5600000000000005.

Dividends & Splits

GTN’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.32, up from 0.32 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.05970149The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.83.

