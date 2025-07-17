Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Grindr Inc (GRND)’s Financial Health

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Grindr Inc (NYSE: GRND) closed the day trading at $21.19 down -3.11% from the previous closing price of $21.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.84 million shares were traded. GRND stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.995 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.16.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GRND, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.17 and its Current Ratio is at 4.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citizens JMP on June 30, 2025, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

On December 16, 2024, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

Raymond James reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on June 27, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 14 ’25 when Richardson Nathan sold 1,000 shares for $21.26 per share. The transaction valued at 21,260 led to the insider holds 14,126 shares of the business.

Katz Zachary sold 14,692 shares of GRND for $330,276 on Jul 03 ’25. The GC and Head of Global Affairs now owns 609,805 shares after completing the transaction at $22.48 per share. On Jun 23 ’25, another insider, Mehta-Krantz Vandana, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 20,982 shares for $22.18 each. As a result, the insider received 465,381 and left with 731,612 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRND now has a Market Capitalization of 4157393408 and an Enterprise Value of 4480990208. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.337 whereas that against EBITDA is 39.775.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GRND is 0.28, which has changed by 0.7598711 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GRND has reached a high of $25.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.95%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GRND traded about 1.78M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GRND traded about 1572840 shares per day. A total of 200.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.99M. Insiders hold about 78.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.37% stake in the company. Shares short for GRND as of 1749772800 were 5780601 with a Short Ratio of 4.88, compared to 1747267200 on 6497347. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5780601 and a Short% of Float of 9.120000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0