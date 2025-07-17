Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Metagenomi Inc (MGX)’s Financial Health

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

Metagenomi Inc (NASDAQ: MGX) closed the day trading at $2.1 up 0.96% from the previous closing price of $2.08. In other words, the price has increased by $0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.71 million shares were traded. MGX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.07.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MGX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.85 and its Current Ratio is at 5.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on May 07, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On May 02, 2024, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $6.

On March 05, 2024, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on March 05, 2024, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 09 ’25 when Sebastian Bernales bought 769,845 shares for $1.91 per share.

Wein Matthew sold 199 shares of MGX for $348 on Jun 06 ’25. The insider now owns 16,693 shares after completing the transaction at $1.75 per share. On Jun 06 ’25, another insider, Noonberg Sarah B., who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 5,239 shares for $1.75 each. As a result, the insider received 9,168 and left with 109,135 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MGX now has a Market Capitalization of 78501144 and an Enterprise Value of -126208384. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.788 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.535.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MGX is -0.55, which has changed by -0.57142854 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MGX has reached a high of $5.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.57%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MGX traded about 551.73K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MGX traded about 978780 shares per day. A total of 37.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.80M. Insiders hold about 41.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.44% stake in the company. Shares short for MGX as of 1749772800 were 2095797 with a Short Ratio of 2.68, compared to 1747267200 on 2404470. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2095797 and a Short% of Float of 7.71.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0