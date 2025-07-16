Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Noble Corp Plc (NE)’s Financial Health

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

Noble Corp Plc (NYSE: NE) closed the day trading at $27.41 down -4.49% from the previous closing price of $28.7. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.12 million shares were traded. NE stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.876 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.4.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.57 and its Current Ratio is at 1.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

On May 28, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $30.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on January 15, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $64 to $41.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 01 ’25 when Howard Jennie sold 808 shares for $24.16 per share. The transaction valued at 19,521 led to the insider holds 8,580 shares of the business.

Hirshberg Al J. bought 5,000 shares of NE for $115,000 on Mar 11 ’25. The Director now owns 5,000 shares after completing the transaction at $23.00 per share. On Mar 11 ’25, another insider, Hirshberg Al J., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $23.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 115,000 and bolstered with 29,130 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NE now has a Market Capitalization of 4352242176 and an Enterprise Value of 5890717184. As of this moment, Noble’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.877 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.831.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NE is 1.12, which has changed by -0.4053046 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NE has reached a high of $48.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.44%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.82%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NE traded about 2.32M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NE traded about 2061210 shares per day. A total of 158.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.75M. Insiders hold about 21.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.24% stake in the company. Shares short for NE as of 1749772800 were 11081232 with a Short Ratio of 4.37, compared to 1747267200 on 10571390. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11081232 and a Short% of Float of 8.76.

Dividends & Splits

NE’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.00, up from 1.9 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06620209