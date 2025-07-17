Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Plug Power Inc (PLUG)’s Financial Health

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) closed the day trading at $1.52 down -0.65% from the previous closing price of $1.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 46.47 million shares were traded. PLUG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.46.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PLUG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.07 and its Current Ratio is at 1.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Citigroup Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on April 05, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $2.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 11 ’25 when Crespo Jose Luis sold 37,300 shares for $1.32 per share. The transaction valued at 49,236 led to the insider holds 270,032 shares of the business.

Crespo Jose Luis bought 37,300 shares of PLUG for $49,236 on Jun 11 ’25. On Jun 09 ’25, another insider, MIDDLETON PAUL B, who serves as the insider of the company, bought 650,000 shares for $1.03 each. As a result, the insider paid 672,035 and bolstered with 2,558,064 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLUG now has a Market Capitalization of 1743956864 and an Enterprise Value of 2342818304. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.648 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.469.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PLUG is 2.35, which has changed by -0.5299401 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PLUG has reached a high of $3.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.31%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PLUG traded about 125.36M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PLUG traded about 105537550 shares per day. A total of 1.15B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.07B. Insiders hold about 6.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.85% stake in the company. Shares short for PLUG as of 1749772800 were 238128517 with a Short Ratio of 2.34, compared to 1747267200 on 265123224. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 238128517 and a Short% of Float of 20.889999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0