Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Tecogen Inc (TGEN)’s Financial Health

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Tecogen Inc (AMEX: TGEN) closed the day trading at $6.32 down -15.73% from the previous closing price of $7.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$15.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.28 million shares were traded. TGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.25.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TGEN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 97.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.72 and its Current Ratio is at 1.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 ’25 when Lafaille Stephen bought 400 shares for $2.50 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000 led to the insider holds 400 shares of the business.

Lafaille Stephen sold 25,000 shares of TGEN for $149,500 on Jun 06 ’25. The VP of Business Development now owns 400 shares after completing the transaction at $5.98 per share. On Jun 04 ’25, another insider, Lafaille Stephen, who serves as the VP of Business Development of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider received 75,000 and left with 400 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TGEN now has a Market Capitalization of 159702608 and an Enterprise Value of 171508432. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.233 whereas that against EBITDA is -52.504.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TGEN is 0.98, which has changed by 8.49367 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TGEN has reached a high of $9.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 131.09%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TGEN traded about 416.55K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TGEN traded about 496800 shares per day. A total of 24.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.67M. Insiders hold about 45.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.46% stake in the company. Shares short for TGEN as of 1749772800 were 139918 with a Short Ratio of 1.66, compared to 1747267200 on 17469. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 139918 and a Short% of Float of 0.84.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0