Ratios Revealed: Decoding Achieve Life Sciences Inc (ACHV)’s Financial Health

The closing price of Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ACHV) was $2.75 for the day, up 2.23% from the previous closing price of $2.69. In other words, the price has increased by $2.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.98 million shares were traded. ACHV stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.64.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ACHV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.51 and its Current Ratio is at 3.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rodman & Renshaw on November 14, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On September 27, 2024, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Strong Buy rating and target price of $20.

Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on May 10, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 ’25 when Oki Mark K bought 10,000 shares for $2.89 per share. The transaction valued at 28,887 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Stewart Richard Alistair bought 10,000 shares of ACHV for $28,598 on Mar 17 ’25. The Chieve Executive Officer now owns 60,876 shares after completing the transaction at $2.86 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACHV now has a Market Capitalization of 136634032 and an Enterprise Value of 65103264.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ACHV is 1.29, which has changed by -0.43298972 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ACHV has reached a high of $5.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.18%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.47%.

Shares Statistics:

ACHV traded an average of 790.79K shares per day over the past three months and 1786570 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.08M. Insiders hold about 15.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.66% stake in the company. Shares short for ACHV as of 1749772800 were 2971805 with a Short Ratio of 2.76, compared to 1747267200 on 2638482. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2971805 and a Short% of Float of 10.9799996.

Dividends & Splits

