Ratios Revealed: Decoding Achieve Life Sciences Inc (ACHV)’s Financial Health

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The closing price of Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ACHV) was $2.75 for the day, up 2.23% from the previous closing price of $2.69. In other words, the price has increased by $2.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.98 million shares were traded. ACHV stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.64.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ACHV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.51 and its Current Ratio is at 3.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rodman & Renshaw on November 14, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On September 27, 2024, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Strong Buy rating and target price of $20.

Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on May 10, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 ’25 when Oki Mark K bought 10,000 shares for $2.89 per share. The transaction valued at 28,887 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Stewart Richard Alistair bought 10,000 shares of ACHV for $28,598 on Mar 17 ’25. The Chieve Executive Officer now owns 60,876 shares after completing the transaction at $2.86 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACHV now has a Market Capitalization of 136634032 and an Enterprise Value of 65103264.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ACHV is 1.29, which has changed by -0.43298972 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ACHV has reached a high of $5.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.18%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.47%.

Shares Statistics:

ACHV traded an average of 790.79K shares per day over the past three months and 1786570 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.08M. Insiders hold about 15.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.66% stake in the company. Shares short for ACHV as of 1749772800 were 2971805 with a Short Ratio of 2.76, compared to 1747267200 on 2638482. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2971805 and a Short% of Float of 10.9799996.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

  • Achieve Life Sciences Inc., ACHV, ACHV stock, NASDAQ:ACHV

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.